Brexit Day is no cause for celebration – Murdo Fraser

The closeness of the referendum vote to leave the European Union means that triumphalism by Brexiteers would be inappropriate, writes Murdo Fraser

At 11pm this Friday, the United Kingdom will be leaving the EU. For those who campaigned and voted for Brexit, this will be a cause for celebration. For others, our departure from the EU after more than 40 years will be a matter of despair.

I didn’t vote for Brexit in the 2016 referendum, but as a democrat I believe that the outcome of referendums should be respected.

If I feel any emotion at all on Friday night, it will probably be one of relief, that we are finally making some progress in getting Brexit sorted, and the country is at last moving forward after three-and-a-half years of stagnation.

For too long, Brexit has dominated our national discourse.

The outcome of the General Election in December means that we now have a Government able to make progress on this and other fronts, and actually get on with the job of governing the country and making life better for all of its citizens.

The narrowness of the referendum result means that triumphalism on the part of Brexiteers would be inappropriate.

Ever since 2016, the country has been divided, almost exactly down the middle, between Leavers and Remainers.

It is now time to put that split behind us, abandon those identities, and come together as one country that is moving forward.

Too much energy has been wasted in fighting each other on constitutional issues; instead we should be using all our efforts to create a brighter future for the United Kingdom in our new situation in the world, as one team. And if that is one of the outcomes of Brexit Day, then perhaps that is something that we can all join in celebrating.