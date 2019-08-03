Brexit: Boris Johnson isn’t Churchill or ‘Britain Trump’, he’s Corporal Jones – leader comment

As leaked UK Government report reveals fears of “consumer panic”, food shortages and trouble in Northern Ireland in the event of a no-deal Brexit, Boris Johnson may wish to rally the nation with a rousing chorus of the Dad’s Army theme tune and Corporal Jones’s famous cry in times of trouble.

Boris Johnson is sometimes compared to Winston Churchill, particularly by Americans. Here in the UK, as Donald Trump has reported, Johnson is known as “Britain Trump” because we love the 45th US President, believing him to be the best president ever.

So when we in the United Kingston all call Johnson “Britain Trump” – a phrase that doesn’t sound in any way odd – we are paying him the highest accolade we can possibly think of.

However, turns out that Johnson may not actually be Churchill or Britain Trump, but another hero – Corporal Jones from Dad’s Army.

According to a leaked Government document, a no-deal Brexit may trigger food shortages, “consumer panic”, a (further) fall in the value of the pound, law-and-order problems in Northern Ireland, and an increased security threat – all in the first two weeks.

Fear not. Corporal Johnson and chums know how to deal with that sort of talk.

Cry out “Don’t panic, don’t panic!” then break into a rousing chorus of “Who do you think you are kidding Mr Pr’ject-Fear, if you think we’re on the run...”