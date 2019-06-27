Bill Jamieson: Rural Scotland must fight back against remorseless cuts

Few issues are now more pressing than the continuing erosion of village life and facilities in Scotland, writes Bill Jamieson.

First, it was the loss of post office services, then the cuts to bus services, then the disappearance of bank branches and ATMs. Health services are also being relocated as many lose their local GP surgery.

I live in the northern part of the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park, on the banks of Loch Earn. There are few more inspiring places in which to live and work. But it is an eight-mile trip to the nearest health centre or bank branch. The nearest supermarkets are in Callander, 13 miles away. Little wonder I’ve become an Amazon junkie.

A few years ago I thought that, with ever better Wi-Fi connectivity and the advance of the digital economy, life in the beautiful highland of Scotland would be invigorated as online workers were able to work in rural locations.

No more requirement to live in crowded cities with high property prices, or having to commute in crowded – and often cancelled – trains.

Dream on. The atrophy of village life continues. A fight back is needed. But the tide of loss seems remorseless.