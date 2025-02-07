As 'stagflation' threat returns, Labour must find money to help business

Keir Starmer has little room for manoeuvre with taxes and public borrowing at high levels and public services struggling, but he must find a way to help business

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The good news is mortgage bills should be about to get cheaper, following the Bank of England’s decision to cut interest rates from 4.75 to 4.5 per cent. The rest is, alas, bad news.

The rate cut comes amid increasing concern over the economy, with the Bank forecasting growth of just 0.75 per cent this year, down from its previous estimate of 1.5 per cent. Meanwhile, inflation is now expected to peak at 3.7 per cent this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This prompted some experts to sound a “stagflation alert”, referring to a combination of high inflation and sluggish growth. This is feared by economists because the main method of controlling inflation, raising interest rates, dampens growth, while lowering interest rates fuels inflation.

Keir Starmer and the UK do not have their troubles to seek, with low growth and higher than expected inflation (Picture: Henry Nicholls/WPA pool) | Getty Images

Reverse employers’ NI tax rise?

So what can the UK Government do? One way to promote growth would be to cut business taxes – for example, by reversing the recent rise in employers’ national insurance contributions.

This is unlikely because of the political sensitivities, but the government could try to find some money to help businesses in other ways. So, where would this come from?

With tax revenue as a share of national income at its highest level since 1948, there’s little scope for further increases which, anyway, could damage growth. With public sector net debt at more than 97 per cent of GDP, borrowing even more money may not be wise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That leaves public spending, but there’s not much room for manoeuvre there either with many public services, particularly the NHS, struggling. A Labour government that slashes spending, with a knock-on effect on the Scottish Government’s budget, would cause outrage among their own supporters.

Apart from rejoining the EU customs union or single market, the only remaining option seems to be a government efficiency drive: finding substantial savings – amounting to billions – while preserving frontline services. No wonder there are reports that senior civil servants could face the sack for failing to find savings under new rules to be introduced by Labour.