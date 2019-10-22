Andy Murray proves moral of Robert the Bruce and spider story – Angus Robertson

Andy Murray deserves all the plaudits. When he underwent hip surgery last year to deal with excruciating pain, many pundits thought it unlikely that we would ever see him again at a major tournament.

He has proved his detractors wrong this week by winning the European Open in Antwerp and he is an inspiration to anyone battling adversity.

The three-time Grand Slam champion beat Stan Wawrinka in three sets to win his 46th career singles title.

It was only his seventh singles tournament since returning from his hip-resurfacing operation and his first tournament victory in two years.

No wonder Andy’s mother Judy tweeted a spider and a saltire with a video of his winning moment, recalling the lesson of Robert the Bruce and the spider – that one should never give up and try, try and try again.

Andy Murray is a Scottish legend. Whether tennis fans or not we should all be delighted for his inspiring success, his emotional response and down to earth reaction.

Great to see him back to his winning ways.