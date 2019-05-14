An unexpected reason to celebrate Scottish darts legend Jocky Wilson – leader comment

The hard-drinking and smoking darts legend Jocky Wilson might not have seemed like the kind of person to rely on in a life-threatening situation, but, when faced with one, he did the right thing.

Jocky Wilson was a global star in arguably the heyday of darts in the 1980s and 1990s.

All Scotland celebrated when the former fish processor from Kirkcaldy won the World Championships in 1982 and 1989, celebrating with his trademark toothless grin.

The hard-drinking and smoking Wilson, who died at the age of 62, might not have appeared to be the kind of person who could be relied upon in a crisis, let alone a life-threatening situation.

But, as we all know, appearances can be deceptive.

In a new documentary, Bobby George, aka the ‘King of Darts’, describes how Wilson helped save his life. George ruptured his spleen while sharing a hotel room with Wilson.

A doctor was summoned, but left after handing over a few tablets.

George continued to say he was in pain but Wilson didn’t dismiss his friend’s complaints, as some might have done, and instead sought a second opinion from a nurse, who realised the seriousness of the situation and called an ambulance.

One more reason to celebrate the life of Scotland’s favourite darts-playing son.

