Amid the sanitisation of Sinn Fein, remember the politics of funerals – Brian Wilson

Sinn Fein’s strong election showing in Ireland was a protest against austerity, but the history puts a coalition beyond the pale, writes Brian Wilson.

I have a recollection of Micheál Martin, Fianna Fail leader and likely Taoiseach following Ireland’s inconclusive election, dating back to a meeting of education ministers in Luxembourg.

Over drinks, Michael held forth at some length to his puzzled audience about the significance of funerals in Irish politics. With multi-member seats, he explained, it was risky to miss a significant funeral in case the others turned up.

Ever since, I have associated Michael with funerals more than statesmanship and now he must reconcile the two. Only the funerals are of those who died at the hands of the Provisional IRA prior to the sanitisation of its political wing, Sinn Fein.

They emerged with 24 per cent and one seat fewer than Fianna Fail, fighting on issues like Ireland’s dismal health service and housing shortages. Few under a certain age cared about the party’s past associations, which is a lesson in itself.

Sanitisation was impeded by their victor in Waterford, in the exuberance of the moment, shouting “Up the ‘RA, Tiochaidh ar La” (our day will come), probably ending any chance of Fianna Fail touching Sinn Fein with a coalition barge-pole.

Sinn Fein would have done even better if they fielded more candidates, echoing 1992 when Labour achieved a similar surge but failed because they under-estimated what the PR system might yield them.

The lesson? A substantial minority in Ireland will vote for anyone offering a radical break from two centre-right parties which attract support still based on loyalties handed down from the Civil War a century ago.

Sinn Fein’s success represents a cri de coeur against harsh Irish austerity and a wish to punish politicians held responsible. But it remains prudent to remember the politics of funerals.