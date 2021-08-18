It is ordinary Afghan people, like these refugees from Kunduz praying at a mosque in Kabul, who are suffering most (Picture: Paula Bronstein /Getty Images)

Tragically, that wasn’t heeded and it’s poor Afghans paying the price, their leaders bailing out and foreign allies abandoning them.

I’ve never been there but reading about it has simply shown western duplicity and the calamity inflicted on its people. The Soviet invasion was unequivocally wrong. But the glee with which the USA and its allies, including the UK, armed and backed the Mujahideen unleashed a monster and the whole world’s paying a price for that foolhardiness.

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The CIA and western intelligence chortled as the Soviet conscript army lost young men by the score. But its horror was all poignantly recounted by the Russian narrator Svetlana Alexievich in her book Boys in Zinc – zinc coffins being how many were returned to their grieving mothers. Rather than learning any lessons, instead it’s been mothers of those in the UK, US and other Nato forces who’ve since been shedding tears.

Ironically I recall reading how the Afghans had, if anything, got on better with the Soviets. Many Red Army conscripts being from central Asia and farming backgrounds, they were more able to relate to the people than Rambo-esque soldiers from American cities. Neither though were welcome.

But what was our intervention for? Ostensibly to hunt down Bin Laden hiding in a cave in Afghanistan? But reading Jeremy Scahill’s expose Dirty Wars, it seems that the evil mastermind had been holed up in Pakistan for quite some time. Not in a cave or hidey-hole either. Instead he was in a large and rather luxurious complex in a town, all apparently unknown to the Pakistani authorities. Aye right.

Even more mysteriously when the Americans moved in for the kill, Pakistan air defences miraculously shut down for a few hours, allowing the stealth Black Hawk helicopters entry.

As far as I’m aware, Pakistan has never complained about the military incursion into their territory or if they did they’ve never pushed it. Presumably, the USA insisted, Pakistan conceded and the fiction remains that Afghanistan’s the problem, not our Pakistani allies.

And then there’s the ignominious withdrawal. Less costly in British lives than the disastrous retreat in Empire days but worse for the Afghans we’ve left behind. A few rich and powerful evacuated and some others managing to flee. Many more though left to reap what the West has sown.

It’s been ever thus for the Empire. A century ago, Britain pulled out of the Irish Free State but left the Royal Irish Constabulary to its fate, despite their pleas. Summary justice was wreaked on a few.

But what will happen when Afghan refugees try to land on our shores in years to come? Doubtless, Priti Patel will be seeking to repel all boarders, maybe even stopping the RNLI from assisting.

It’s shameful what’s been done to that land.

Kenny MacAskill is the Alba Party MP for East Lothian

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.