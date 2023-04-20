Adoption tracing services are patchy at best, but we can help - Gary Clapton

The adoptions that took place between the 1950s and 1970s often resulted in babies being unnecessarily taken away from unmarried mothers with consequent life-long pain. The First Minister had now given an official apology to those affected with an indication of forthcoming redress. Are Scotland’s adoption services ready to help?

The Adoption and Children (Scotland) Act 2007 requires that every local authority offer an adoption service. This means helping children who cannot live with their families find a home elsewhere with adoptive parents. These adoption services are comprehensively advertised. However the law also requires that services for the mothers and fathers whose children have been adopted also be available, alongside help for adopted adults seeking help and to reconnect with their families of origin.

One of my students undertook a Scotland-wide enquiry into the prevalence of council information relating to help for adults separated from each other by adoption. He did it by going online and visiting each of the thirty-two council websites. We decided that the initial search term would be ‘adoption’ then we would see how many clicks it would take us to find information on services. Just four councils had one smooth pathway to an up-to-date page covering all adoption issues. Twelve councils had nothing at all for adults whilst with one council it took five clicks to get to a statement about ‘post-adoption’ support (which traditionally covers help immediately after adoption such as letter-box contact between children and their families of origin, rather than help for adults who would like support, or tracing and to find someone from whom they had been separated). Twenty-one councils had nothing available on their duties and only six had a dedicated support pages.

The clearest and most helpful pages were found to be those of a Highlands authority (just two clicks to get to these) where we found a page of information along with relevant laws. The page also provided easy access to an adoption service plan which listed duties and provisions for adopted adults and birth parents. One council (which will be nameless) had nothing for adults in its adoption webpages except for the statement that ‘adoption services should exist’ but went onto say that to perform these duties to a high standard, it would require an increase in personnel. Perhaps this has happened in the time since we conducted our research, perhaps not.

Dr Gary Clapton, reader in social work and programme director for BSc (Hons) in social work, Edinburgh University.

Other than the councils that are required by law to provide services, there are five non-statutory agencies that support adults affected by adoption. Four combine their adoption services for adults with those of matching adopted children with adoptive families. All these advertise that they offer services though one charity’s webpage only mentions adopted adults. One with a promising stand-alone advert for birth parents support led me to a set of blank pages. Another of these charities had nothing for adopted adults or birth parents except for a link onto their UK parent organisation. For most of these agencies, services seem restricted to residents in subscribing authorities or are confined to adoptions that have been arranged by that agency.

