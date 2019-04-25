A historic moment for Edinburgh and the world – leader comment

The decision to allow the first concert hall to be built in Edinburgh for more than 100 years is undoubtedly one of historic proportions.

The plans for the £45 million Impact Centre – to be named the Dunard Centre once open – have been attacked by some for showing a building that will overshadow the 18th century Dundas House in St Andrew Square, while other cultural commentators believe it could actually improve the area.

READ MORE: Edinburgh to get first concert hall in 100 years after councillors approve plans

What seems less controversial is that this will be a most welcome addition to concert facilities in Scotland’s capital. The home of the world’s biggest arts festival has been crying out for such a venue.

After city councillors voted – narrowly – to grant planning permission, we will all get the chance to have our say on the real thing.

However, we should not be too hasty in passing judgement. When the Eiffel Tower was opened in 1889, many hoped it would be demolished as soon as possible. Now it’s the ultimate icon of Paris.

So it will be for the future to decide if this is an equally welcome addition to the globally renowned architecture of the New Town.

READ MORE: Edinburgh’s new concert hall is condemned by critics for being ‘too large and too tall’