Christmas Market overcrowding is not the only problem – Kezia Dugdale

The overcrowding at the Princes Street Christmas Market has rightly caused people to raise security concerns.

It’s great that our city attracts so many people to its festivities – both residents and tourists. Edinburgh Waverley was mobbed at the weekend as visitors flocked to see some of the best winter attractions in the world. But the authorities have a duty to ensure that those attending are kept safe, and the stories from last week make for worrying reading. I hope the city council and Police Scotland closely monitor the situation and urgently explore what improvements can be made.

Yet while it’s disappointing that the overcrowding ruined the experience for some, I’m sure the vast majority of people attending the market will have a great time. There is so much on offer, from unique gifts to warming drinks and moreish food. But visitors will also need to have deep pockets.

I was stunned to discover that the cost of riding the big wheel is as much as £9 for an adult. While the views from the top are spectacular, that’s a steep price that is unfair on many families who won’t be able to afford it. There is a 20 per cent discount for local residents, but that still leaves it too high in my opinion.

The big wheel has become a permanent fixture at festival and winter time, and I hope that remains the case. But perhaps the council, before granting a licence next year, could revisit the price list as part of the deal.

