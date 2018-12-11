Brexit: Why UK must delay EU departure date – leader comment

If the UK cannot make up its mind over Brexit, the Government should request more time from the EU.

“For as long as we fail to agree a deal, the risk of an accidental ‘no deal’ increases.”

Confirming she would not put her Brexit deal to a vote in the Commons – because it was certain to be defeated – Theresa May yesterday raised the spectre of an economically damaging departure from the European Union simply because time runs out. The ‘ticking clock’ counting down to 29 March 2019, the day when the UK is due to leave the EU, is now one of the main driving forces shaping the future of this country.

There were suggestions that, after seeking further assurances over the controversial Northern Ireland backstop from the other 27 EU countries, May could hold the vote as late as 21 January. On Twitter, Nicola Sturgeon questioned whether the Prime Minister was “simply trying to run down the clock”, adding this was “unacceptable” if true. Many hard Brexiteers would agree.

Faced with a stark choice between May’s deal and a no-deal exit, there really is only one acceptable decision for MPs with the national interest at heart, given warnings from the likes of the Bank of England that the latter scenario could create a recession worse than the 2008 crash. No sensible MP could blithely ignore such a danger and those who plan to do so should realise they will be held to account by the electorate – with the help of this newspaper.

However, by delaying the vote, May is trying to railroad MPs into backing a deal that the majority think is bad for the UK, to deny them the promised “meaningful vote”. This hardly seems fair.

A remain voter, she often repeats the mantra that the referendum result must be respected and yet her deal has failed to live up to its expectations. The proposed Withdrawal Agreement is not the vision that the pro-Leave campaign used to persuade just under 52 per cent of voters – as its leading lights have made abundantly clear – and so does not respect the ‘Will of the People’ as expressed two-and-a-half years ago.

Therefore, instead of rushing to a decision, it is perhaps time to seek a pause, to ask to delay the UK’s departure from the EU. This would allow time for a deal to be agreed that commands the support of a majority of MPs – without the need to put a metaphorical gun to their heads – or for Brexit to be scrapped if authorised by a second referendum.

The UK clearly cannot make up its collective mind. So we need more time to make a sensible decision.

