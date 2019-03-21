Brexit: UK is now heading for accidental no-deal – Paris Gourtsoyannis

The UK’s Brexit fate is now in the hands of Remain-supporting Cabinet ministers and the other European Union member states, but there seems little chance of avoiding a no deal, writes Paris Gourtsoyannis.

You wouldn’t normally base your political expectations on a chat in the pub. But when the guy propping up the bar is Theresa May’s top Europe advisor, Olly Robbins – the architect of her strategy in Brussels and the ERG’s favourite hate figure – you should safely be able to draw your Brexit roadmap from it.

When ITV reported a second-hand overheard conversation in a Brussels bar where Robbins described how MPs would end up being presented with the option of May’s Brexit deal or a long delay, it seemed to offer a key that would unlock the whole process of leaving the EU.

After MPs voted against no-deal last week and for an extension to Article 50, events appeared to be following Robbins’ script perfectly. The Government had hoped to bring the deal back for a third vote this week, with the threat of staying in the EU for anywhere between nine and 21 months looming over Brexiteers, forcing them to fall into line. Personally, I admit to breathing a sigh of relief at the end of last week’s chaos, thinking that a plan was coming together and no-deal was off the table.

But some forces are beyond even Robbins’ reckoning. And the fact that his plan was so dramatically derailed this week means that a no-deal Brexit – always the legal default – is now likely to happen by accident, unless there is an even bigger twist in the week ahead.

No one in Government predicted John Bercow’s intervention ruling out a third vote on the Brexit deal unless there was a significant change in content or circumstances. That in itself is worrying – the convention that motions can’t be voted on twice in the parliamentary session isn’t an obscure one. No one needs more evidence that Downing Street is floundering, but there it is.

His critics say Bercow’s intervention was an attempt to block Brexit and allow the second EU referendum he really wants, or at least rule out a no-deal scenario. If that’s true, it may have backfired.

READ MORE: No-deal Brexit would place food banks in ‘dangerous position’, warns Ian Blackford

By ruling out a vote before yesterday’s EU Council summit, the Commons Speaker denied the Government its best chance of getting the deal through. The threat of a long Brexit extension needed to be a vague one, with fatigued EU leaders worried that keeping the UK in the bloc for two more years would trash its laws and budget-setting process.

Bercow’s statement forced the EU Commission’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier to come out the following day and say a long extension had to have a “clear purpose” – something largely absent from the UK’s strategy. And it also gave time for Brexiteers in the Cabinet to ambush May and force her to take a request for a long extension off the table.

The spectre aimed at scaring Brexiteers was vanquished, leaving opposition MPs as the only avenue for getting the votes to pass the deal. With her extraordinary statement in Downing Street, trying to shift all the blame onto parliament, May burnt that bridge, too.

To avoid a no-deal Brexit, the UK is now at the mercy of two groups: Remainers in the Cabinet, and the 27 governments of the EU.

A group of pro-EU Cabinet ministers have insisted they would do whatever it takes to stop no deal. They will have the chance to prove it next week.

Some argue that the door is open to a longer extension. Both Barnier and French President Emmanuel Macron have said there is a way back, if the UK is willing to dare “deep political change”.

This could be a general election or a second EU referendum, but what the EU really wants to hear is that the red lines that have made a deal so difficult (or likely impossible) are going to be jettisoned, either by May, or her successor.

READ MORE: Jeremy Corbyn won’t rule out stopping Brexit as PM arrives in Brussels

The Remain group in Cabinet includes Scottish Secretary David Mundell, who joined Amber Rudd, Greg Clarke and David Gauke in breaking a three-line whip to abstain on a motion to extend Article 50 last week. With so little time left, resignation isn’t enough. They would have to become the ‘men and women in grey suits’, insisting the Prime Minister abandons her red lines, or ushering her out of Downing Street.

The likes of David Lidington would need to lead a government of national unity in all but name, getting a Brexit deal through with Labour and SNP votes that keeps the UK in the single market and customs union. It would likely mean the end of the Conservative Party as we know it; at the very least, it would leave it to the next Tory leader to put its surviving pieces back together.

If that sounds far-fetched, that’s because it is: even in Brexit Britain, a week can’t possibly hold that much drama.

EU leaders can’t give the UK something it isn’t prepared to ask for itself. Conservative MPs lost the chance to push May from office when they failed to do the job before Christmas. The UK’s venerable parliamentary democracy has proven itself not to be nimble enough for the last-minute pivot needed to avoid a catastrophic accident, and even if it could, its leaders command too little confidence to bring the public along with them.

And in EU capitals, an election or a new EU referendum would really only be a leap into fresh uncertainty, which the continent scarcely needs. Leaders and officials gathered in Brussels spoke openly about the “crisis” in the UK, and don’t want their fragile politics infected by the febrile mood in and around Westminster.

It’s far more likely that the Government simply doesn’t have the votes – if it even puts the deal back before the Commons – and rather than sparing the UK, the EU27 decide to cut their losses and let it meet the future it set for itself.