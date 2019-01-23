Brexit sees Scots Tories’ mask slip over devolution – Joan McAlpine MSP

After Scottish Conservative MPs warn the UK Government not to give the Scottish Government a formal role in post-Brexit trade negotiations, SNP MSP Joan McAlpine says it shows they are putting “extreme unionist ideaology” ahead of their constituents.

The Scottish Tories were against the establishment of a Scottish Parliament in the first place. They stood alone, of all the major political parties, in their pig-headed opposition to Holyrood being allowed to exist. They campaigned against self-government in the 1997 referendum and were roundly defeated. Democracy for Scotland was never their strong point.

Ironically, the Scottish Parliament’s proportional representation system gave the Tories their best representation in decades. They even tried to re-invent themselves as a pro-devolution party.

Many of us were unconvinced.

Now the mask has slipped. The Scotsman has revealed the Scottish Tories actively lobbied to block the Scottish Government having any say in post-Brexit trade policy.

Only last week, the UK’s Department of International Trade was exposed as having failed to renegotiate a single one of the 40 EU trade deals with other countries. Yet the Scottish Tories believe decisions affecting our export business, and public services such as the NHS, are best left with this incompetent department.

This confirms the Conservatives are as opposed to the notion of Scottish self-government as they ever were.

It undermines attempts by Ruth Davidson and other Scottish Tories to detoxify their brand.

Just look at Ms Davidson’s oscillating stance on Brexit. At first, she was an ardent remainer. Immediately after the EU referendum, she insisted that Scotland and the rest of the UK must stay in the single market. And now? Now, the Scottish Tory meekly accepts whatever chaotic and shambolic version of Brexit Theresa May proposes. Scotland will just have to lump it, despite voting 62 per cent against leaving Europe.

In what other country would elected politicians lobby against having a say over key decisions affecting those they represent?

That fact alone exposes the utter bankruptcy of the Tory vision for Scotland. They have put extreme unionist ideology before the needs of their constituents.

It is further proof, if it were needed, of the case for Scotland taking decisions for itself as an independent nation.