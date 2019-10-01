Brexit: Scots Tories face wipeout after embrace of no-deal– Angus Robertson

The transition is now complete. Having previously sought to portray themselves as something different, more moderate and electable, the Scots Tories have now fully embraced the extreme Boris Johnson Brexit agenda, writes Angus Robertson.

Only a few short weeks after Ruth Davidson stood down as leader, her interim successor, Jackson Carlaw, has announced that the party has dropped its opposition to a no-deal Brexit.

For him, being on the same page as BoJo is more important than standing up for the Scottish economy, jobs in Scotland, and the voters’ clear preference on Europe.

Not that long ago the Tories in Scotland supported remaining in the Single Market and Customs Union.

Not a single Scottish Tory MP has stood up to be counted and defend their old position.

Overnight they have embraced support for a damaging no-deal Brexit, just as they ditched ‘Operation Arse’ to block Johnson becoming Prime Minister.

I look forward to the early UK General Election. The voters will surely pass judgement on the Scottish Tories, and not many, if any hopefully, will be re-elected.

