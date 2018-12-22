Brexit: MPs must put politics aside to thwart ‘no-deal’ – Brian Wilson

When MPs return on 7 January, they will face perhaps the most significant period of Parliamentary activity in post-war history. The outcomes will affect millions of livelihoods, freedoms and prospects for generations to come.

Last month, this column asked the question many politicians try to avoid: “What if Mrs May and M Juncker are telling the truth and the choice really is between this deal and no deal?”

The intervening weeks have created plenty minor dramas and diversions but that essential question remains firmly on the table. Whatever their public postures, no party should avoid having its ultimate answer ready.

There is not the slightest indication of EU interest in renegotiation; nor is it within any UK politician’s gift to alter that.

We must also recognise there are forces for whom “no deal” is not a regrettable consequence of deadlock but the prize for which they are aiming.

When Parliament returns, there will still be legitimate options to explore. However, it is the final position that concerns me. If all else fails and it really is a binary choice between “deal or no deal”, then the time will be over for rhetoric or manoeuvring. There will be no hiding place.

It may not come to that – but over the coming weeks, every sector of Scottish society must insist that in these circumstances, there can be no collusion in “no deal”, no matter how prim and principled the supposed motives.

Whether it is Rees-Mogg, Corbyn or Sturgeon leading us over that precipice, the consequences will be the same. It cannot be allowed to happen and that must be the pre-determined bottom line for every MP and party.

