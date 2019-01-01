Brexit: Let’s hope MPs’ good wishes are genuine – leader comment

The Scotsman would like to wish all its readers – and indeed everyone else – a happy New Year. However, and this will come as no shock, just because we wish for something doesn’t mean it’s necessarily going to come true. MPs, however, are an entirely different matter.

A major deciding factor as to whether 2019 turns out to be a happier or sadder year for many of us will be determined by the main event: Brexit.

The terms under which the UK leaves the European Union were supposed to have been decided by November last year, but here we are still waiting to find out as 29 March approaches.

We must all hope that MPs – currently on ‘holiday’ after a decision not to recall parliament – recognise the need to be pragmatic about their wishes for the future.

READ MORE: Campaigners welcome declaration that UK can cancel Brexit unilaterally

They may want to be entirely unencumbered by EU rules while still enjoying unfettered access to the single market, but that isn’t going to happen.

Instead, the two vaguely sensible options are: May’s deal or the, possibly temporary, cancellation of Brexit.

No MP with Britain’s interests at heart should wish for a no-deal Brexit.

READ MORE: Jean-Claude Juncker tells UK: Get your act together over Brexit