Ayesha Hazarika: Why social media trolls called me ‘Ayesha Hazardous’

Despite howls of outrage from the social media mob, people with different political views can and should be friendly towards each other.

On Sunday morning, I appeared on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show to review the papers with radio host Julia Hartley Brewer.

We were joined in the green room by Labour MP Chuka Umunna and Conservative MP Anna Soubry. The four of us have different political views – especially on Brexit, fiscal issues and socialone.

We had a laugh and chatted as we prepared for the show and took a picture which I posted on Twitter. As you can imagine Twitter reacted with its usual restraint. Each one of us was slagged off as disgusting and called a traitor to the nation blah blah blah.

I got a new nickname – “Ayesha Hazardous” – which may well become my stage name.

Julia retweeted the photo and basically said, I don’t agree with them, but they’re all good people and we can get on – trolls take note…, which then resulted in lots of trolling.

What does it say about our political climate when you are not allowed to be civil and friendly with your opponents?

At the end of the show, Marr was seen giving International Development Secretary Penny Mordunt a thumbs up and said “very good” and the Twitter thugs were off again.

“I knew it!! Tory licker!” wrote one in capital letters. What is actually wrong with people? It’s common courtesy to thank your guest.

What do the mob want? Should everyone get a Glasgow kiss when they finish an interview? People need to get a life.

