Alexander McCall Smith: A literary paradise in India’s Pink City

The Jaipur Literature Festival, which this year attracted the likes of Irvine Welsh, Indian intellectuals such as Shashi Tharoor, Bollywood singers and Jeffrey Archer, does not charge for tickets, giving this remarkable and magnificent event a democratic feel, writes Alexander McCall Smith.

I am writing this column from Jaipur, the Pink City, the capital of the Indian state of Rajasthan. Outside my window, in the grounds of the hotel – a 200-year-old maharajah’s palace, converted now to commercial use, as is the lot of many palaces in India – a peacock struts. Peacocks are the last bastion of unashamed, shamelessly self-advertising masculine flamboyance, but their time of reckoning will no doubt come. The peahens lurk in the bushes, more modest, more hard-working, I imagine, while their fancy partners draw all the admiring glances.

Earlier today, on the Oriental Lawn of the hotel, a touching ceremony took place. It is Republic Day, the 70th anniversary of the promulgation of the Indian Constitution, a document that guided this vastly populous democracy through the sometimes trying second half of the 20th century and into its exciting and very different present. To mark this, the hotel staff, splendidly liveried, some wearing turbans with long colourful tails, lined up before a flagstaff. The national anthem was sung – rare amongst national anthems a lively, infectious tune. Then as the Indian flag, bunched up at the top of the pole, was released, flower petals fluttered from its folds, creating a settling orange cloud. After that, a tug-of-war took place on the lawn between, on the one side, management, smartly suited, and on the other the hotel’s security staff in their impressive uniforms. Unfortunately for the security side, their shining black shoes had slippery soles, and they were easily defeated by the combined managers and waiters.

Jaipur has been en fête, not only because of Republic Day, but for the Jaipur Literature Festival, one of the most remarkable and magnificent literary festivals in the world. The Festival is in large measure the creation of three active imaginations – Sanjoy Roy, and the two founders, the writer Namita Gokhale and the Scottish author and historian, William Dalrymple. Willy, a member of a talented Scottish family, has devoted his life to writing about India, a country which he has portrayed in a series of works written since he was in his early 20s. His net has widened since the publication of his highly regarded White Mughals, with a book on Afghan history and a recent biography of the Koh-i-Noor diamond. He has also explored Indian beliefs in his Nine Lives, a study of the mosaic of religious systems that exist in this most spiritual of countries.

Jaipur started modestly, as all literary festivals must do, but soon made its mark. Authors who came to speak here were taken by the extraordinary atmosphere of enthusiasm that prevails here. Life in India often strikes the outsider as being one great animated and passionate conversation, conducted at high pitch and with a gusto that makes the rest of us sound distinctly piano. The Jaipur Literature Festival very much embodies this with its massive audiences and the sparky exchanges that develop between readers and writers.

What distinguishes this festival from the numerous other book festivals on offer is its democratic feel. The events are free. There are inescapable financial reasons why Edinburgh and Hay, and most other UK festivals, have to charge for tickets, but there is something wonderful about people being able to participate in this sort of event even if they are on a very tight budget. Jaipur is crowded with young people – students and schoolchildren – who are clearly thrilled to be part of an international event. As a writer, you are stopped at every turn by eager young readers who pose questions they have clearly carefully rehearsed. “What advice can you give me in the writing of my novel?” “What authors should I be reading if I want to become an author?” And so on. When last here, I was approached by a young man who wanted to recite to me the poem he had written on the subject of Wittgenstein. That has never happened, as far as I know, to any author who has been at the Edinburgh International Book Festival, nor even at the Tobermory Book Festival on Mull. From that encounter sprung a correspondence that continues today.

This year Irvine Welsh was in Jaipur. He has keen readers here, and they love him. They listen to him attentively, just as they listen, in the next breath, to Indian public intellectuals such as Shashi Tharoor or historians such as Charles Spencer. This is a very broad church indeed, no subjects are off limits, and freedom of speech is celebrated with determination and vigour. And the contrasts are striking. At one moment one of the stages will be taken over by a Bollywood singer who has written a memoir (singing actually breaks out), at the next on comes ... well, that seems to be Jeffrey Archer, whose thrillers are lapped up in India. And next up is Germaine Greer.

In the evenings the parties begin. Gardens are transformed by thousands of candles. The Indian moon comes up (the same moon as ours, actually, but it really does seem special here). A sitar plays. Readers, writers, publishers, discover one another. A thousand conversations begin.