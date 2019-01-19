Alex Salmond can’t be written out of SNP history – leader comment

Alex Salmond is a divisive figure. But, love him or loathe him, he has played a leading role in Scottish politics for decades.

Any historian of modern Scotland who failed to mention him would be laughed out of the lecture hall.

So, even a potted history of the SNP on its own website – which mentions Nicola Sturgeon (three times), Angus Robertson, Winnie Ewing and the 18th century Earl of Seafield – probably should have included Salmond, regardless of the current police investigation into complaints against him of sexual misconduct by two women. He is, after all, innocent until proven otherwise.

Salmond himself accused Sturgeon of “rewriting history” in the latest sign of the rift between the two political giants that has seen an outbreak of civil war in the party.

Of course, the First Minister may have had nothing to do with any changes to the website which may well have been the work of someone in a more junior position. One would hope her mind is focussed on more pressing concerns.

The lasting impression of the row is one of pettiness and rancour on both sides.

