Aboyne provides solace amid Brexit and global warming – leader comment

February in Scotland may conjure up images of short, grey, dreich days in the minds of many Scots, let alone tourists.

But yesterday much of the country basked in the temperatures of a warm summer’s day with Aboyne hitting a record-breaking 18.3 degrees Celsius.

Aberdeen previously held the record for the month of 17.9C, set on 22 February 1897, so this could just be a similar blip or yet another sign that our climate is indeed changing as the world warms.

If it does carry on, we may have a number of rather large problems to contend with.

But, looking on the sunny side, as The Scotsman likes to do when it can, at least we won’t have to worry about long airport queues, visa fees and the other associated hassles of post-Brexit ‘holidays in the sun’ on the beaches of Spain, Italy and Greece.

Who needs to go to Mykonos anyway?

Much better to stay at home for the holidays and take in the delights of the Forth Riviera, the Costa del Cullen or the Côte de Balmedie.

But it’s probably best not to go swimming. Not for too long, at least, not without a wetsuit or better yet a dry suit with a wet suit on top.

