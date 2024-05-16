The incident involving a Land Rover occurred in a church car park

A one-year-old girl has died after she was struck by a Land Rover in a church car park.

The incident happened in a car park on Eigie Road in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire, around 7.45pm on Wednesday. A Land Rover was the only vehicle involved in the incident, police said.

Emergency services attended the scene and the child pedestrian was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, but she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The 40-year-old man who was driving the Land Rover was uninjured. Road policing officers are investigating and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Inspector Scott Deans said: “At this time, our thoughts are with the family of the deceased, along with everyone else affected by this tragic incident. Our investigation into the circumstances remain ongoing and we’d like to thank the wider Balmedie community for their patience and understanding as officers carry out their inquiries in the area.