One Select latest energy firm to cease trading

One Select, an energy supplier with about 36,000 domestic customers, has become the latest small utility firm to cease to trade after Extra Energy and Spark Energy collapsed last month.

Ofgem said that customers's energy supplies would not face interruption and added that it will choose a new supplier to take on One Select’s customers.

Extra Energy collapsed at the end of November, while Borders-based Spark went into administration two days later, becoming the seventh small energy supplier to cease trading this year amid severe turmoil in the sector.

One Select, which is based in Reading, said in a statement: "Oneselect has ceased to trade. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. Ofgem, the energy regulator, is appointing a new supplier for its customers. Customers need not worry, their supplies are secure and credit balances are protected."

Philippa Pickford, Ofgem’s interim director for future retail markets, said: “Our message to energy customers with One Select is there is no need to worry, as under our safety net we will make sure your energy supplies are secure and your credit balance is protected.

“Ofgem will now choose a new supplier for you, ensure you get the best deal possible. Whilst we’re doing this our advice is to ‘sit tight’ and don’t switch. You can rely on your energy supply as normal. We will update you when we have chosen a new supplier, who will then get in touch about your new tariff."

She added: “We have seen a number of supplier failures this year and our safety net procedures are working as they should to protect customers.”