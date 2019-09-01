One passenger dead and driver critically injured after crash

A man has died and another is in a critical condition following a crash on the A73.

The 24-year-old who died was the sole passenger in a red Vauxhall Astra involved in a crash with a Silver Toyota Auris.

The incident happened in Cleland, North Lanarkshire, near the junction with Hareshaw Road at around 8.30pm on Saturday.

The driver of the Vauxhall, also 24, suffered serious injuries and was flown to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow by air ambulance.

Medical staff describe his condition as critical.

The 46-year-old woman driving the Toyota was taken to University Hospital Wishaw as a precaution and later released

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Stuart Bell said: "If you were driving on the A73 or were in the area around the time of the collision and have information which could assist our enquiry please get in touch.

"If you have dashcam footage that may have recorded anything relevant contact us."