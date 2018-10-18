One million days lost to NHS stress

Stress-led absences in the NHS have risen by just under a fifth, new analysis has shown.

The number of staff absent due to stress, depression and anxiety has increased 17.6 per cent between 2015-16 and 2017-18, according to statistics obtained by Labour through Freedom of Information. The equivalent of more than one million working days have been lost during this period.

Six health boards showed an increase in these types of absences during that time, while four recorded a drop.

The figures show extensive fluctuations, with NHS Fife absences due to stress, depression, anxiety and other psychiatric illnesses up 39.4 per cent. Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Monica Lennon said: “It’s obvious that people working in the NHS are being pushed to the limit.”