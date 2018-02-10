One injured in accident on Queensferry Crossing

A MAJOR rescue operation was underway after what appeared to be a serious road accident shut the Queensferry Crossing tonight.

Police sealed off lanes southbound at around 8:20 this evening as a fleet of fire engines, ambulances and police raced to the scene.

Several cars and a lorry were caught up in the drama.

Firefighters used cutting gear to free a casualty from their vehicle, before they were taken into the care of ambulance staff.

There were several police cars and three fire appliances in attendance.

There was no indication of how the accident had happened.

But it came amid torrential rain as warnings for snow and ice were displayed on overhead gantry signs.

Traffic Scotland said the M90 Queensferry Crossing was restricted at J1a on the southbound carriageway due to the incident.

Diversions are in place at the junction which rejoins the motorway immediately after.

Changes to bus routes were also put in place.