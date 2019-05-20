One dead after West Lothian house fire, according to MP

Have your say

A house fire in Bathgate has resulted in one person dying, according to an MP.

MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk Martyn Day said that he had been informed by the police that one person had died after the blaze broke out on Falside Cresent in Bathgate this evening.

Writing on his Facebook page, Mr Day said: "Saddened to hear from the police that this evenings house fire at Falside Crescent, Bathgate has resulted in a fatality.

"A Police and Fire Service presence is expected to be in place overnight as the investigations continue."

Three crews were called out to Falside Crescent to reports of a chip pan fire shortly before 6pm today (Monday).

A spokesman for SFRS said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 5.59pm on Monday, May 20 to reports of a fire within a property on Fallside Crescent in Bathgate.

"Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances to the scene, where crews extinguished a fire within the kitchen of a two-storey property.

"Firefighters left the scene at 7.32pm after ensuring the area was made safe."