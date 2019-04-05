One dead after lorry hits pedestrians in Broxburn

One person has been killed and another taken to hospital after a lorry hit pedestrians in Broxburn.

The incident happened on Main Street at around 11.20am on Friday, April 5.

The scene in Broxburn.

First Buses tweeted to warn commuters of diversions, saying: "Due to a serious RTA on Main Street Broxburn, the Police have closed the road, our services are being diverted via A89 and returning on route via Blyth Road to the Fire Station. We apologise but this is out with our control."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police in West Lothian responded to East Main Street, Broxburn, on Friday 5th April following a serious road collision.

"The incident happened around 11.20am and involved two female pedestrians and a lorry.

"One woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene and the second was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with injuries which are not currently thought to be serious.

"Emergency services remain in attendance and the road is closed in both directions.

"Inquiries are ongoing and anyone who witnessed this and has not yet spoken to officers is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1199 of 5th April 2019."