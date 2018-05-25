One dead after four vehicle crash on Maybury Road

Police have confirmed that one person has died following a 4-vehicle crash on Maybury Road.

Police shut the road following collision on Maybury Road during the early hours of Friday 25th May.

Remains of a burnt car on Maybury Road west of Edinburgh city centre which was part of a four vehicle incident in the early hours which closed the busy stretch of road during Friday rush hour. May 25 2018

One person was killed after a car caught fire following the crash.

READ MORE: Maybury Road to remain closed after four car collision

The fire service had confirmed that everyone had safely escaped their vehicle, however, police have now confirmed that one person has sadly died.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating a serious road collision that took place in the early hours of Friday 25th May.

Police remain at the scene.

“The incident happened around 12.30am on Maybury Road, just after the Maybury Roundabout and involved a number of vehicles.

“As a result of this collision, one car caught fire. After the flames were extinguished it was established that an individual within the vehicle had sadly died.

“Inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident, including the number of vehicles involved, are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.

“The road is expected to remain closed for a number of hours while police continue with their investigations at the scene.”

Police remained on the scene of the incident this morning and are appealing for anyone with information to come foward.