On this day: the events that DID happen on March 29

Brexit may be delayed from its scheduled date of March 29 - but here's the events that did actually happen on that day in years gone by:

1549: The city of Salvador da Bahia, the first capital of Brazil, is founded.

John Major

1795 Ludwig van Beethoven (24) has his debut performance as a pianist in Vienna.

1901: Edmund Barton is elected Prime Minister in Australia's first parliamentary election.

1912: Captain Robert Scott, storm-bound in a tent near South Pole, makes last entry in his diary "the end cannot be far".

1959 "Some Like It Hot", directed by Billy Wilder and starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis, and Jack Lemmon, is released in NYC.

1961: After a four and a half year year trial Nelson Mandela is acquitted of treason in Pretoria.

1974: Chinese farmers discover the Terracotta Army near Xi'an, 8,000 clay warrior statues buried to guard the tomb of China's 1st emperor, Qin Shi Huang.

1999: The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes at 10006.78 - above the 10,000 mark for the first time ever.

Famous birthdays on March 29 include John Major, Elle MacPherson and Lucy Lawless.

