Old Scottish song billed as England’s World Cup ‘secret weapon’

A 53-year-old song written by a Scot has been promoted as England’s “secret weapon” for the World Cup.

Global music streaming service Deezer has launched a campaign in a bid to spur the English national team to victory in Russia.

And they have chosen a song by Glasgow-born Lonnie Donegan for the dubious honour, with the track known as World Cup Willie.

The single was the soundtrack to England’s World Cup win in 1966.

Donegan penned the song in 1965 as the official tune to go along with the Football Association’s mascot for the tournament.

Deezer has urged listeners to get behind the English team by “encouraging Brits [sic]to sing along to Lonnie Donegan’s World Cup Willie, the soundtrack to England’s win in 1966”.

The mascot of England’s 1966 World Cup win, known as World Cup Willie, sported a version of the Union Jack under a St George’s Cross.

Deezer said in a statement: “A survey of 1,000 England supporters, commissioned by Deezer in celebration of its new Football Fever channel, reveals 60 per cent believe an official song has a positive effect on the national team.

“By reclaiming and singing along to Donegan’s anthem, England could get some much needed luck this tournament.”

The research also unveils the top ten English World Cup hits.

Three Lions ’98 by The Lightning Seeds and Baddiel & Skinner was the most popular anthem with 54 per cent support.

England are at odds of 16/1 with major bookmakers to win this year’s World Cup.

They play Tunisia, Panama and Belgium in the qualifying group stage.