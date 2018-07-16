Off-duty East Lothian police officer killed in A7 motorbike crash

An off-duty police officer has died after his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a car.

The family of Pc Rhys Prentice, 24, said they are “absolutely devastated” after he was killed in the accident on the A7 in the Scottish Borders on Sunday.

He was riding a Yamaha R6 motorcycle south when it collided with a silver Peugeot 107 travelling north near Galashiels at around 12.25pm.

Police said the “young and enthusiastic” officer died at the scene.

In a statement his family said: “We are absolutely devastated at the loss of Rhys - our much loved son, brother, fiance and friend.

“Rhys was an enthusiastic biker and a dedicated police officer.

“He made us all very proud and words cannot describe how much we will miss him.”

Lothians and Scottish Borders Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Lesley Clark said: “It’s a sad day for the Lothians and Scottish Borders Division, with the loss of a young and enthusiastic officer.

“Rhys was stationed in East Lothian and will be sadly missed. He was a popular and devoted officer and support is being given to his colleagues.

“Rhys’ parents and fiancee were exceptionally proud of his chosen career and our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this tragic time.”

The two occupants of the car were seriously injured and were taken to the Borders General Hospital for treatment.

Sergeant Ross Drummond, from the road policing unit in Dalkeith, appealed for witnesses to come forward.

He said: “This incident has tragically resulted in death of a young man and a colleague.

“Our inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision and anyone who was on the road at the time and witnessed what happened, is urged to contact police.”