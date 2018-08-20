What is the Dele Alli challenge and how do you do it?

A new internet craze is sweeping across Instagram and Twitter.

It’s called the #DeleAlliChallenge, inspired by England star Dele Alli.

Attacking midfielder Alli has just kicked off a new Premier League season at Tottenham.

After scoring in Spurs’ 2-1 win against Newcastle on the opening weekend, the 22-year-old unveiled his new and very unusual goal celebration, which is confusing teammates, football fans, and pretty much everyone else on social media – including his manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Why is the challenge a big deal?

Since Alli’s goal celebration hit screens, stars such as UK rapper Not3s, Love Island finalist Josh Denzel, and singer Olly Murs have given it a go. The craze was trending on Twitter last night and thousands of people have attempted to try the move on Instagram. Some people have complained about how complicated the pose actually is. Other are sure that Alli is able to do the move because he is double jointed.

How do you do it?

A few #DelleAliChallenge tutorials have been posted on Twitter.

#DeleAlliChallenge – In 3 steps

Make an “OK” symbol with your right hand.

Shift the “O” part up so the whole circle sits above your three extended fingers.

Flip your whole hand as you bring it up to your eye, with your extended fingers, rotating away from you, and your circled fingers rotating towards you.

Other sports stars use signature moves to celebrate scoring a goal.

France and Manchester United star Paul Pogba, 25, often celebrates his with a dab. Pogba even did the dance move while holding the World Cup trophy this summer following France’s win against Croatia.

35-year-old Mo Farah, the Team GB’s most successful long distance runner, often does his signature pose, called the Mobot, when he wins a race. Farah has since used the Mobot to raise funds for his charitable foundation.