Watch: Cheeky Glasgow OAP pelts pedestrians with snowballs

Over the last 72 hours, Scots have been battling through blizzards,

Siberian winds and freezing rain thanks to the Beast from the East, but that hasn’t dampened the moods of some people.

We’ve seen heartwarming displays of community spirit, skiers showing off their skills in Kelvingrove Park and snowboarders bravely riding down Arthur’s Seat, but this could be the best snow video we’ve seen all week.

In hilarious footage captured by Twitter user Emma Tomlinson, an elderly Glaswegian woman was caught on camera pelting passersby with snowballs.

During the 24 second clip, the bold OAP can be seen popping her head out of the window of her tenement flat before gathering up snow on the ledge and chucking it at pedestrians on the street.

Only in Glasgow!