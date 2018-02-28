Video shows man snowboarding in Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Park

While many have been plagued by travel chaos and delays as a result of the winter weather, some have been taking full advantage.

Schools have closed in Glasgow as a result of the extreme weather from the Beast from the East but it appears that one man is in his element.

A bizarre video, posted by Ali MacGregor on Twitter, appears to show a man snowboarding in Kelvingrove Park.

While many have been unable to travel and forced to work from home, perhaps this man has found the perfect way to get around for the next few days!

It would appear that the winter weather is set to continue with weather warnings in place up until the weekend.