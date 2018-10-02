Scot becomes sensation by cleaning windows in his kilt

A Glaswegian has become a sensation in an English spa town by cleaning windows - in his kilt.

Thomas Smart, 44, climbs up ladders in his immaculate McKenzie clan tartan garment.

He moved south to Gloucestershire earlier this year, but after realising he wasn’t happy in his job he decided to turn his attention to window cleaning instead.

And after spotting a gap in the market he decided to set himself apart from rival firms by wearing his national dress.

Thomas said: “I initially put an add on Gumtree and from there the business is growing.

“I did my market research and put the kilt on and from there I named the business Kilts and Ladders.

“One name that we first thought we could call is ‘Weegi’s with Squeegee’s’.

“I am from Glasgow and obviously they are called Glaswegian’s and Weegi’s for short, but then unless you are from Scotland you are not going to really know that.”

Thomas has received a mixed reaction from people in the posh spa town of Cheltenham and the surrounding Cotswold area.

Some have praised Thomas while others have been getting a little bit giggly.

He said: “It is a laugh and the banter is great. Some have asked if I am a true Scotsman and then I reply that ‘that would be giving away trade secrets’.

“However a lot of people have been interested in the tartan and the clan.

“It is a conversation starter. People often will talk about their connections to Scotland and their families and when they have visited.”

Thomas has started the business from scratch and he says people in the Cotswolds seem to love the kilt.

He added: “One day I just popped into a shop on Lower High Street in Cheltenham to get a can of Irn Bru as you guys have the proper thing down here still.

“Well I got talking to the shopkeeper who I soon realised had a huge knowledge of whiskies.

“He was telling me about all of these whiskies from all over the world. We were then trying different ones from Japan and all over. It is fair to say that I left the shop a bit light headed.

“I hope that the work keeps coming in. Some people do not comment on it, others giggle.

“I do get an occasional ‘I hope it’s not too windy today’, but then I also get a ‘I hope that it’s windy’ too.

“I have only been up and running for a month but I am looking after houses across Stroud, Gloucester, Cheltenham, Northleach as well as commercial businesses.”

