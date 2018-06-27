Man with new bionic penis looking forward to sex after 44-year-wait

A British man who was born without a penis is looking forward to losing his virginity after having a revolutionary penile implant.

Andrew Wardle successfully underwent the final stage of a £50,000 procedure at London’s University Hospital on Friday and has been given the go ahead to finally have sex for the first time in his life.

Doctors have told Mr Wardle, 44, he must wait six weeks before he’s allowed to make love to his long-term girlfriend Fedra Fabian, 28.

His new penis was made using a skin graft from his arm and a pump that mimics an erection. Speaking to MailOnline Mr Wardle said: “I’m very excited that I can move on now. But I think having sex for the first time is more of a big deal for everyone else than it is for me.

“I’ve spent 44 years without a penis and I’ve coped with not having sex for all that time. It will take me a while to get in the swing of things.

“Of course, I’m looking forward to it. But, for me, it’s not the be-all-and-end-all. It’s a by-product of the operation.

“It will enable me to feel part of society.

“I’m very aware that I am half-human half-robot at the moment. I’m like the bionic man. I will even be able to perform if I am drunk.’

Andrew, from Manchester, was born with bladder exstrophy, a rare birth defect that means the organ formed on the outside of his body. Although he has testicles, the one-in-20-million condition meant Andrew was born without a penis.

An Edinburgh man, Mohammed Abed, was one of the first in the UK to receive the prosthetic replacement in 2016 after suffering for decades when his manhood was damaged in a car crash in the 70s.