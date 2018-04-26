Malaysian firm launches new Jobbie peanut butter

Have your say

A MALAYSIAN peanut butter brand named Jobbie has caused mirth amongst Scots on social media.

Jobbie peanut butter hails from the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur and got its name from creators Joseph Goh and Debbie Ching.

The pair combined their first names to produce Jobbie Homemade Nut Butter, which appears to be all the rage in its home country.

Launched in 2015 under the name Walao-Eh, the peanut butter has only recently been renamed.

Little did its founders know, however, that their new product would provoke such hilarity more than 6500 miles away.

One Scottish Twitter user wrote: “Unfortunate name for a brand of peanut butter I would argue, especially for the Scottish market”.

Another quipped: “‘Want some Jobbie on yer toast Betty?’ ‘Emm... no thanks Rab, I’ll just stick wi’ butter this morning’”.

The existence of Jobbie follows hot on the heels on news that a Canadian confectioner has released a new type of chocolate called Shyte.

The peanut butter comes in two varieties: Pure Jobbie and Regular Jobbie and claims to be 100% natural, 100% vegetarian with no added preservatives or colourings.

Product reviews posted on the firm’s Facebook page are overwhelmingly positive, with one customer delighted after the Jobbie team replaced one of his broken jars.

“2 thumbs for Jobbie fast response,” the customer wrote.

Recent articles on the company’s website include, ‘4 ways to eat Jobbie’, followed by a recipe for a 3-minute Jobbie milkshake.

The website’s FAQs section helpfully informs us that Jobbie can be stored at room temperature for 6 months (8 months if refrigerated), though adds it’s best to consume it within 3 months for the maximum taste.

The section also gives a full explanation into the subtle differences between Creamy and Chunky Jobbie.

