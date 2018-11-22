Edinburgh woman shocked after spotting ‘dog sitting on bus’

It’s not every day you see a dog wearing a coat and riding a bus.

But that’s how it first appeared just before Emily Dodd snapped this hilarious photo from outside of the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Emily, who writes children’s books about animals for a living, said: “I am actually working on a book right now about a dog - but the dog doesn’t wear a coat.”

Emily, who is from Edinburgh, said that she was waiting at a bus stop on the opposite side of the road when she was struck by what appeared to be the side profile of a spaniel.

But it turned out to be a human after all.

She said: “I took a photograph because it looked like a dog. But then I saw that the woman had a phone and she then pulled back her fringe.”

Emily said that this week is Book Week Scotland, run by the Scottish Book Trust, and that her picture is a good example of how to use the imagination.

She posted her picture on Twitter today to the delight of many other Tweeters.

