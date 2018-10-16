Edinburgh takeaway’s horrendous reviews leave locals in stitches

We’ve all ordered at least one really bad meal from a takeaway.

But one Edinburgh chippy has such a reputation that an entire Reddit thread of its bad reviews has appeared.

The Kingfisher chippy on Bread Street has built up notoriety on Reddit. Picture: TSPL/Google Street View

Reddit user Mucky_Pete says he shared the reviews of the Kingfisher Chippy on Google to cheer him up when he’s feeling down and in need of a good laugh.

And with a score of 1.8 out of 5 on Google after 155 reviews, it’s safe to say the chip shop in the city’s Bread Street has left a few people disappointed.

One customer, Finn Monteith, wrote: “Ordered food and was told it would be ready. Took 2 and a half hours to arrive. Communication with staff was very poor and when we phoned, the staff were rude and inefficient. When we finally got our food it was stone cold. The pizza orders were not correct, there was no kebab meat as described and the burger was inedible.

“Would not recommend to anyone and would warn people not to bother. Over priced as well, for the measly disgusting food we were given. Would never recommend this.”

Another, Jordan Creelie, said: “This place is the worst place I’ve ever bought anything from! Just bought a double cheese burger and chips... the chips don’t even look edible, forget about the taste! I basically spat it out and the price! What the hell? £10.80. The only saving thing is the can (of) coke tastes good!”

Another called Azmer 15 posed the question: “Is this what they feed prisoners in North Korean hard labour camps?”

Despite the largely negative reviews, takeaway manager Crolo Crolla insisted that there is “no problem with the food” at Kingfisher and says he is not concerned by the negative reviews.

He added: “Between 1am and 3am I get 30 to 40 orders all at once. People are drunk and they can not wait to get something, and they start making lots of demands. It’s impossible.”

Of the 155 Google reviews of the takeaway, there were still some positives ones in there, with Jason Lindsey writing: “Reading these reviews, and I’m utterly disgusted with what I’ve read, so I went to the Kingfisher expecting to be horrified. But that was not the case, I ordered a 16 inch meat feast pizza chips & curry sauce & a baked potato, and I have nothing bad to report back. Myself & friends were very happy with our food and the staff were lovely and I will definitely say to all reading these reviews, don’t judge this chippy based on these reviews as I have had a great experience here.

“And we even tipped £5.”

But it seems the chip shop’s bad reputation on Google is also known to the local Reddit – with users sharing their own claims regarding the food and service.

One person called cm974 said they ordered a pizza that was “given to us in a chip box all squashed up,” to which daneelr_olivaw replied: “It’s The Room of takeaways. I am now intrigued and weirdly interested in ordering from them.”

Alongside its poor reputation on Google and Reddit, the Kingfisher also only scored 2.5/6 on Just Eat from 2,327 reviews.

