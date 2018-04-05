Driver reveals mystery behind viral car park incident

The mystery behind a Kirkcaldy car park incident, pictures of which went viral, can now be revealed.

Commuters and passers-by were shocked in January last year when they spotted a rare Mazda MX6 on top of a VW Golf at Kirkcaldy Railway Station car park.

Now one of the drivers has come forward to set the record straight, revealing his shock at finding his car on top of another vehicle altogether.

Despite Mark Robinson being 40 miles away when it happened, he has been singled out by other drivers for abuse.

Not only has he faced verbal attacks and unwarranted ridicule on social media, but he says he’s been left out of pocket after the incident.

On Tuesday, January 10, 2017, Mark left his car parked in a space with the handbrake on as normal.

“I was in Edinburgh. I was tagged in a post on Facebook as my car is very recognisable as it’s quite rare.

“When I saw it I was just shocked. I called the police to find out what was happening, and the police officer’s description of the accident was ‘she saw the parking space, reversed back, and that’s when she clipped you’.”

However, clipped may not be the best way to describe how the incident happened.

A reversing car had hit Mark’s Mazda and continued forcing it backwards up over a pavement and then up on top of the Golf before the driver realised what had happened and contacted police.

Mark Added: “But police were just leaving it to the insurance companies, even though she had pushed me back about 5 metres across a footpath.

“It was published in a national tabloid newspaper.

“I received personal insults from people who just thought I had left my car like that.

“The car means a lot to me. When I had an accident in 1995, I fractured my skull, was in a coma, woke up a different person, and the first thing I did when I got back to work was buy an MX6 as it was my dream car.

“You can imagine my frustration when it keeps appearing on social media and people say ‘look at this idiot’.

“The driver that did it pushed a two-tonne car across a public footpath.

“I’m the one that suffers from it.”

“I was driving the car, because it was still roadworthy immediately after, and I had to look into repairs. The passenger in the car next to me rolled down the window and swore at me.

“The car’s now scrapped. I’m out of pocket by thousands. I only got £1140 for the write-off.”

Mark has bought a new MX6, and despite the setback, is currently customising it like his old car.