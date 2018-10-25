Boy, 10, turfed out of Scottish Nando's while on date with 'girlfriend'

Nando's has long been dubbed the place to go for a cheap and cheerful chicken-fuelled date.

But one 10-year-old boy who took his "wee girlfriend" to a branch in Edinburgh was asked to leave, as they were too young to be there without an adult present.

Nando's restaurant. Picture: Shutterstock

In Scotland, it is a legal requirement that all under-13's must be accompanied by an adult on premises that are licensed to sell alcohol.

READ MORE: Apple, Nando's and Rolls-Royce named among best companies to work for in Edinburgh

The young heartthrob was instead made to eat his spicy chicken wings and peri-peri fries on a bench outside.

His older sister took to Twitter to reveal how his romantic plans were foiled.

She wrote: "OMG I can't!!!!!!!! My wee brother is 10 years old and he took his wee 'gf' on a date to Nando's and they didn't let them sit in cause they had to be 13 so they made them eat a takeaway out side on a bench!!!!!!! and he paid I cannnnntttttt.

'Shame on Nando's."

She also revealed that the youngster even insisted paying for their date.

Nando's has since apologised for 'cramping the little guy's style' but stressed it was a legal requirement with alcohol license laws in place.

A spokesman said: "We know that nobody wants to go on a date with their parents in tow but unfortunately it's a legal requirement of our alcohol license in Scotland that all under-13's must be accompanied by an adult."