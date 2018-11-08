69-year-old launches legal bid to identify as being 20 years younger

A 69-year-old man has launched a legal campaign to change his age to twenty years younger because of his lack of success on Tinder.

Self-help guru and Dutch TV personality Emile Ratelband said that he will be attempting to change his date of birth from 11 March 1949 to 11 March 1969 after doctors told him he had the body of a man twenty years younger.

Mr Ratelband told De Telegraaf: “You can change your name. You can change your gender. Why not your age? Nowhere are you so discriminated against as with your age.”

He said that the age change will also mean that he can have a new lease of life.

“When I’m 69, I am limited. If I’m 49, then I can buy a new house, drive a different car. I can take up more work.

Mr Ratelband believes that the age change could help him get more matches on Tinder.

“When I’m on Tinder and it says I’m 69, I don’t get an answer. When I’m 49, with the face I have, I will be in a luxurious position.”

Mr Ratelband is a popular figure in Amsterdam.

His Facebook page alone has nearly 9000 likes, and he hosts fortnightly meetings to help people “gain insight” into their spirituality.

“Every two weeks I organize meetings in Haastrecht “in the light”. Through symbols, rituals and meditation we go in search of light in the twilight zone between reality and illusion. Everyone is welcome. Entrance is free,” the page reads.

He voiced the character Vladimir Trunkov in the Dutch-language version of the Pixar film Cars 2.

The guru said he is also willing to give up the benefits of old age if the court rules in his favour, including his pension.

The case has gone to a court in Arnhmen, Gelderland, where it is expected to give a ruling within four weeks.

