Oceaneering rolls out global engineering consultancy

Oceaneering International has pushed the button on a new global engineering consultancy, that will complement the group’s asset integrity business.

The company has embarked on a recruitment drive for the consultancy, opening a new office in Glasgow, with an expectation to recruit 20 specialist technical staff by year end.

The new consultancy will increase global demand for specialist technical services across the energy industry, Oceaneering added.

While the UK will be the main focus, the firm said it would continue to expand the international team over the next few years. The consultancy will collaborate closely with the group’s already established regional teams, using existing resources to support the delivery of global projects.

Peter Flockhart, described as a “hands-on engineer and business leader” with more than 25 years’ experience, will head the new service.

He said: “This is an exciting time for the energy industry, as it begins to re-group and rebuild after several difficult years.

“Our engineering consultancy business is a dynamic new platform for Oceaneering to engage with both new and existing customers and add real value to their operations.

“Combining the breadth and depth of our global expertise and resources with state-of-the-art technology opens up new opportunities.”