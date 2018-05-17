Obituary: Tom Wolfe, best-selling author and writer hailed for ‘new journalism’

Tom Wolfe, author. Born: 2 March 1931, Richmond, Virginia, United States. Died: 14 May 2018, New York City, New York, United States, aged 88.

You only had to look at him – in his white suits and two-tone shoes – or read such books as The Bonfire of the Vanities and The Right Stuff to know that Tom Wolfe was like no other.

“He was a magician,” Wolfe’s friend Gay Talese told the Associated Press on Tuesday. “He would take a sentence and work that sentence in loops and do all kinds of things with words. He’d take you out for a spin and after a while you’d wonder if he knew where he was headed. But he always knew exactly where he was headed.”

Wolfe, who died on Monday at age 88, was a rule breaker and traditionalist and a man of other contradictions. He mingled happily with ­hippies and published in Rolling Stone, but was a supporter of ­Ronald Reagan and otherwise old-fashioned in his tastes. He mocked the insular nature of American fiction but made a point before literary luncheons of reading the works of his fellow guests.

In recent years, he was badly stooped, but still stylish as he moved with the help of a high cane with a wolf’s head on top.

Wolfe inevitably presented man as a status-seeking animal, ­concerned above all about the opinion of his peers. Wolfe himself dressed for company – his trademark a pale three-piece suit, impossibly high shirt ­collar, two-tone shoes and a silk tie.

“My contention is that ­status is on everybody’s mind all of the time, whether they’re ­conscious of it or not,” Wolfe said in 2012.

Wolfe’s legacy was tangible to countless newspaper and magazine writers. As he helped define it, the “new journalism” combined the emotional impact of a novel, the analysis of the best essays, and the factual foundation of hard reporting. He mingled it all in an over-the-top style that made life itself seem like one spectacular headline.

“She is gorgeous in the most outrageous way,” he wrote in a typical piece, describing actress-socialite Baby Jane Holzer. “Her hair rises up from her head in a huge hairy corona, a huge tan mane around a ­narrow face and two eyes opened – swock! – like umbrellas, with all that hair flowing down over a coat made of ... zebra! Those motherless stripes!”

His literary honours included the American Book Award for The Right Stuff and a nomination for the National Book Critics Circle prize for The Bonfire of the Vanities, one of the top 10 selling books of the 1980s.

Wolfe, the grandson of a ­Confederate rifleman, began his journalism career as a reporter at the Springfield (Massachusetts) Union in 1957. But it wasn’t until the mid-1960s, while a magazine writer for New York and Esquire, that his work made him a national trendsetter.

Wolfe travelled during the 60s with Ken Kesey and the Merry Pranksters for his book on the psychedelic culture, The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test. One of his best-known magazine pieces, Radical Chic: That Party at Lenny’s, took a pointed look at fundraising for the Black Panther Party by Leonard Bernstein and other wealthy whites.

Wolfe had many detractors – including fellow writers ­Norman Mailer and John Updike and the critic James Wood – who panned Wolfe’s “big subjects, big people, and yards of flapping exaggeration. No one of average size emerges from his shop; in fact, no real human variety can be found in his fiction, because everyone has the same enormous excitability.”

But his fans included millions of book-buyers, literary critics and fellow authors, such as Kurt Vonnegut.

Thomas Kennerly Wolfe Jr. was born in Richmond, ­Virginia. He had an unsuccessful pitching tryout with baseball’s New York Giants before heading to Yale University, from which he earned a PhD in American studies.

In 1957, he joined the Springfield paper and fell in love with journalism. Two years later he jumped to The Washington Post, where he won Washington Newspaper Guild awards in 1960 for his coverage of US-Cuban affairs and a satiric account of that year’s Senate civil rights filibuster.

By 1962 he was working at the now defunct New York ­Herald-Tribune, with ­colleagues including Charles Portis, who later wrote the ­novel True Grit. The next year, Wolfe covered a hot rod and custom car show. He completed a story but knew there was a much richer one to tell, about a subculture that captured the post-Second World War economic boom. No newspaper could contain what Wolfe had in mind, so he turned to Esquire, wrote up 49 pages and helped give birth to a new kind of reporter.

That same year, his first book appeared, The Kandy-Kolored Tangerine-Flake Streamline Baby, a collection of 23 Wolfe articles that included the title piece, his seminal work on custom cars. In 1968, another collection – The Pump-House Gang – appeared, as did his book on the Pranksters.

It wasn’t until the early 80s that Wolfe turned his attention to fiction, his topic New York City in the late 20th ­century, a melange of sexual tension, class struggles and racial ­animus. The Bonfire of the Vanities first appeared as a serial in Rolling Stone ­in 1984-85, with Wolfe writing the book one chapter at a time.

Released as a novel in 1987, it became an immediate sensation, even as it was criticised for its portrayal of blacks.

His 2004 novel, I Am Charlotte Simmons, looked at life on a fictional elite college campus rife with drinking, status obsession and sex. The book received poor reviews and was a commercial disappointment. Other recent works, including the non-fiction The Kingdom of Speech, were not well received. But he was never without ideas.

“There are still so many things I don’t know about New York and I’d just like to see what’s out there,” he told the AP in 2012. “The Latin American population has increased enormously since Bonfire and Wall Street has changed enormously. I’ll follow my usual technique of taking in a scene and seeing what happens.”

JOHN PYE