Obituary: Lyudmila Alexeyeva, prominent human rights campaigner in Russia

Lyudmila Alexeyeva, human rights campaigner. Born: 20 July, 1927, in Yevpatoria, Crimea. Died: 8 December, 2018 in Moscow, Russia, aged 91.

Lyudmila Alexeyeva, a human rights ­pioneer and ­dissident who challenged the Soviet and Russian regimes for decades, died on Saturday in a Moscow hospital. She was 91.

“She remained a human rights activist to the very end,” said Mikhail Fedotov, head of Russia’s Human Rights ­Council. “This is a loss for the entire human rights ­movement in Russia.”

The gentle but courageous activist was born under Josef Stalin’s regime. She risked her own freedom to protest the plight of political prisoners in the Soviet Union in the 1960s and 1970s and co-founded the Moscow Helsinki Group, Russia’s oldest human rights organisation, in 1976.

Alexeyeva faced death threats throughout her career and was forced into exile by Soviet authorities in 1977.

She returned to Russia in 1993 and continued her work, but suspicion of non-governmental organisations under Vladimir Putin’s rule increasingly impeded her activities.

In 2014, she announced that the Moscow Helsinki Group had laid off most of its staff, following declining foreign donations in the wake of legislation requiring groups receiving such funding to ­register as “foreign agents”.

Alexeyeva relentlessly pressed Soviet authorities to improve human rights, which required enormous patience.

“In Soviet times, we couldn’t do anything to defend human rights,” she told the Associated Press in a 2009 interview. “We couldn’t even defend ourselves. Our activity was confined to proclaiming that the state should respect human rights and defend them.”

After the Soviet collapse, she turned into a respectful but insistent voice urging that Russia’s newly-elected leadership live up to its rhetoric about the rule of law.

Despite Putin’s early patronage, Alexeyeva was a leading critic of Russia’s second war in Chechnya, launched in 1999 ­during Putin’s first term as prime minister, and of Putin’s weakening of Russia’s democratic institutions.Alexeyeva became the target of death threats by nationalist groups. Still, she remained determined and optimistic, maintaining her ties to the Kremlin.

“I don’t accuse, I explain,” she said. “I say, ‘You don’t agree? We will speak some more’.”

Still, Putin made a house call to Alexeyeva on her 90th birthday last year, complete with a champagne toast.

In the early 2000s, Alexeyeva privately urged Putin not to expel thousands of Chechen refugees from camps and force them to return to their war-ravaged homeland.

“He agreed, the camps existed for two years after that and the people lived in camps rather than under bombs,” she said.

In December 2008, Putin proposed legislation that would have significantly broadened the definition of treason. Rights activists said the law would make anyone critical of the government ­liable to prosecution.

After an outcry by Alexeyeva and ­others, the proposal was withdrawn. But Alexeyeva and her allies lost at least as many battles as they won.

After the 2003 parliamentary election – which saw most of Russia’s liberal opposition leadership driven from ­parliament – Alexeyeva bluntly told Putin: “We don’t have elections ­anymore, because the results are decided by the bosses and not the people.”

Born in Crimea on July 20, 1927, Alexeyeva studied archaeology at Moscow State University. She was drawn into the dissident movement during relaxed censorship under Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev in the 1950s and early 1960s.

She was part of the small but determined circle of Moscow dissidents that included Sergei Kovalyov, a biologist who survived a gulag, and physicist Andrei Sakharov, who won the 1985 Nobel Peace Prize. The dissidents often met but seldom talked about their illegal political activities, working in secret cells to deter arrests.

In the early 1970s, Alexeyeva worked on the Chronicle of Current Events, the most important of the underground journals.

One night Alexeyeva grew worried as she waited for a courier to deliver the latest ­edition for retyping. When a knock came at the door, she hid, certain it was the KGB, before hearing Kovalyov. Until that moment, she said, she didn’t know he was one of the journal’s ­editors.

Kovalyov later spent seven years in a Soviet labour camp for his role in the publication.

Like other dissidents, including author Alexander Solzhenitsyn, Alexeyeva was threatened with arrest unless she left the Soviet Union. The mother of two fled with her younger son, Mikhail, in 1977, settling in the US. There, she co-wrote about her life in The Thaw Generation: Coming of Age in the Post-Stalin Era and also wrote a book called Soviet Dissent.

In the 2009 interview, Alexeyeva recalled how Russia had changed since her dissident days. One watershed, she said, was the 1976 Helsinki agreement, which introduced the concept of human rights.

“Now every policeman knows what human rights means,” Alexeyeva said. “He doesn’t enforce them, but he knows. That is why I think that today is much easier for us than in the Soviet times.”

Alexeyeva said she often received death threats – and sometimes wondered if she dismissed them too lightly.

She recalled having tea in 2008 with Stanislav Markelov, a lawyer who represented Chechen families. Markelov said someone was threatening his life, but Alexeyeva tried to be reassuring.

“I told him we all get them,” she said, her eyes misting.

Markelov was shot and killed on a snowy Moscow street in 2009 along with Anastasia Baburova, a young journalist.

Still, Alexeyeva said neither she nor her colleagues would give up their cause.

“I don’t know of a single person who works with me who would stop doing what they are doing because of threats,” she said. “If I stopped what I am doing now, life wouldn’t be interesting to me.”

She is survived by her two sons, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

JIM HEINTZ & MATTHEW BODNER