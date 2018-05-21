Obituary: Iain Bain, hammer-throwing art historian and bagpiper

Iain Stuart Bain, athlete and art historian. Born: 16 February 1934 in Edgbaston, Birmingham. Died: 20 April 2018, aged 84.

Iain Bain who has died aged 84, was an outstanding Scottish hammer thrower who later enjoyed a successful career in publishing and was recognised internationally as a distinguished British printing historian.

As an athlete he was a three-time Scottish hammer champion in 1956, ’57 and ’59 and represented Scotland and Great Britain internationally. While a pupil at Fettes College, he set a British Junior record and twice won the British Junior title as well as the Scottish Junior title. As a student at Oxford University he won the British Universities’ title with a record throw and in 1957 competed in the World University Games in Paris. He was the youngest of a golden generation of Scottish hammer throwers of the era including Empire Games champion Duncan Clark, British champion Dr Ewan Douglas and British international Alex Valentine.

Once retired from athletics he began working in publishing and developed an interest in historical printing techniques, in which he became recognised as an expert. He was the world authority on Thomas Bewick, the 18th- 19th century engraver, naturalist and artist, about whom he wrote prolifically, and was a long serving President of the Thomas Bewick Society.

In 1978 he curated a highly acclaimed exhibition, The Genius of Thomas Bewick, held in Newcastle and at Yale University.

He was awarded a number of distinctions through his expertise in this field, including being a Fellow of the Royal Society of Authors, a Fellow of the Society of Antiquaries, a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, President of the Printing Historical Society, President of the Private Libraries’ Association and Vice President of the London Topographical Society.

He also received the Freedom of the City of London and in 2003 was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Civil Law by the University of Northumbria, particularly for his work relating to Northumberland born Bewick.

Iain Stuart Bain was born in Edgbaston to James and Frances, the middle of three children, Penelope, himself and James, known as Hamish. His father, originally from Cromarty in the Black Isle, who had won an MC in the first World War, and his mother were then living in Malaya, where his father worked as a schools’ inspector.

His mother had come to Edgbaston, where her father was a GP, for the birth, returning afterwards to Malaya. When Singapore fell in 1942, Bain, his mother and siblings were evacuated on the last ship to leave the colony and taken to Perth, Australia, where they lived for the rest of the war. His father was taken prisoner by the Japanese and although he survived, he never regained his previous fitness.

After the war the family was repatriated to the UK aboard the “Stirling Castle,” despite difficulties over documentation lost during Japanese bombing, and they settled in Castle Douglas.

Initially Bain attended the local high school before boarding at Fettes College, where he distinguished himself in a number of fields. He was head boy of Kimmerghame House, Pipe Major in the pipe band and company sergeant major in the cadet corps, as well as captain of athletics.

Hammer throwing then was not an easily accessible event due to its technical difficulty, inherent dangers and damage caused to turf, but public schools did promote it and Bain followed in fellow Fettesian Ewan Douglas’ footsteps by taking it up in 1950. He soon won the British Public Schoolboys’ title at London’s White City before clinching further honours.

After school he went to St Edmund Hall at Oxford University to study English but his studies were interrupted by National Service in the Seaforth Highlanders. During the Mau Mau troubles in Kenya he saw action while seconded to the Black Watch and later was involved in action in the Suez crisis, for which he was awarded a campaign medal, having by then been commissioned as a first lieutenant.

Despite this involvement, he was able to continue hammer throwing, representing Oxford and the Achilles club, for Oxbridge students and alumni. While competing for the latter against the AAA in 1956, he achieved his best throw of 184 feet.

Three Scottish titles followed and in 1959 he competed for Scotland against Ireland during the Murrayfield Highland Games, finishing second, and later that year for Great Britain against Poland and in a ‘B’ international against the Netherlands.

In 1958 in Chipping Camden, Gloucestershire, he married Susan Forbes, whom he had met at Oxford, and the couple set up home in Newnham near Baldock. There they enjoyed almost 60 years of happy marriage, during which daughters Christina and Catriona were born.

After university his first job was with Unwin Brothers, a long-established printing company in Woking, after which he joined publishers Bodley Head as production manager.

In 1972 he was appointed Head of Publications at the Tate Gallery, where he continued until his retirement in 1994. Over many years he wrote extensively on the history of copperplate printing and as a practical printer was involved in the discovery and use of original woodblocks and plates of renowned artists such as Gainsborough and Bewick. After formal retirement he worked as a freelance book designer.

Apart from family, his other interests included rugby and keenly following Scotland’s fortunes, and he very much enjoyed the recent Calcutta Cup success.

He continued piping as a member of The Pinstriped Highlanders band in London, where conviviality combined well with serious piping, and was President of the Double Crown Club, a dining club for printers and book designers.

A man of considerable personal charm and grace, he was genuinely interested in everyone he met and was at ease in all types of company. He is survived by his wife, brother, daughters and grandchildren Donald and Alice.

JACK DAVIDSON