Obituary: Gun-Marie Fredriksson, singer who achieved worldwide fame with Swedish pop duo Roxette

Gun-Marie Fredriksson, pop singer, songwriter, pianist and painter. Born: 30 May 1958 in Össjö, Sweden. Died: 9 December 2019 in Djursholm, Sweden, aged 61.

Marie Fredriksson, the female half of Swedish pop duo Roxette, has died at the age of 61.

Fredriksson formed Roxette with Per Gessle in 1986. They released their first album that same year and achieved international success in the late 1980s and 1990s with hits including The Look and It Must Have Been Love.

The Dimberg Jernberg ­agency said Fredriksson died on Monday “of the consequences of a long illness. It is with great sorrow that we must inform you that one of our greatest and most-loved artists is gone.”

On his Facebook profile, Gessle wrote: “You were an outstanding musician, a master of the voice, an amazing performer. I’m proud, ­honoured and happy to have been able to share so much of your time, talent, warmth, generosity and your sense of humour.”

Fredriksson was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2002. Aggressive treatment took its toll but ultimately was successful, her agency said.

However, she was left blind in one eye, with limited hearing and mobility, and was ­unable to read or write. She was also unable to speak for a considerable period of time after her treatment. Over the years she was able to make a gradual return to the stage.

Fredriksson was born in Sweden on May 30, 1958, and had her artistic breakthrough there in 1984. Two years later, she formed Roxette with Gessle, and in 1989, the pair had their international breakthrough with The Look.

They achieved international success with their albums Look Sharp! in 1988 and Joyride in 1991, and had six UK Top Ten hits. The pair sold 80 million records worldwide.

They were Sweden’s best-known band since ABBA in the 1970s and 1980s, and in 2003, Sweden’s Carl Gustaf XVI gave the duo a royal award. ­Fredriksson made her first public appearance after her brain tumour operation to receive the honor with Gessle.

Fredriksson is survived by husband Mikael Bolyos and their children, Josefin and Oscar.