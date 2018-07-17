Obituary: Gerald Cameron, Fife businessman and one of the original members of the Tartan Army

Tributes have been paid to Gerald Cameron, one of Fife’s most successful businessmen, and an original member of the Tartan Army. Owner of the retailer Sports Shop (Fife) Ltd, trading under the Intersport banner, he passed away in his sleep at his home after suffering a short illness. He was 74.

Mr Cameron built the company which, at its peak, was the biggest independent sports retailer in Scotland with 28 shops – 27 across Scotland and one other in Carlisle – and employed more than 300 people.

Born on 18 December 1943 his first job was in the finance department of a government office in London, where he met his future wife, Joyce.

He later changed career to become a production manger in Swindon before heading back to Fife to take a similar role in Dunfermline.

Coming from a sports background, Gerald was a keen amateur walker who went on to represent Scotland at national level, narrowly missing competing at his home Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh in 1970 due to injury. He gave up his job to take over Buckhaven Sports in 1973 where he, with the support of family, built up the company to become one of the UK’s biggest independent retailers. He eventually sold the business in 1999 to spend more time with his family and to pursue his passion of golf and following the national football team.

Gerald was very well known as one of the original members of the Tartan Army having signed up on the opening day and spent many years supporting the team around the world. His travels included to Argentina in 1978 and every subsequent World Cup that Scotland have qualified for, as well as trips at to the Faroe Islands three times and Hong Kong. As a supporter of East Fife he was also a regular at Bayview and was a keen golfer – he was a member of several clubs in Fife.

He is survived by his wife Joyce and his three children; Heather, Moira and Andrew, as well as five grandchildren.

NEIL HENDERSON