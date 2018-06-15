Obituary: Davie Thomson, farmer with passion for racing horses

Davie Thomson, known to so many, died peacefully on the 10 May 2018 at the age of 89, at the end of a hugely active life in the community. He touched the lives of countless people all of whom will miss him enormously for his warm, engaging personality and his great commitment to whatever he was doing.

Davie was born at Lambden, just south of Greenlaw, and lived there all his life, marrying his adored Claire and bringing up two daughters and a son. His main farming enterprise at Lambden was with pigs which he started in 1969.

He had a great love of horses, winning 14 point to points and training numerous winners on the course including his home bred Half Awake to win the Greenall Whitley Handicap Chase at Haydock.

Davie was a Steward at Kelso Racecourse for many years and joined the Board in 1973 becoming chairman in 1986 until 2004. Under his leadership Kelso was transformed into “the friendliest course in Britain” with facilities to match.

He was chairman of the Northern Area Point to Point Association for 18 years, guiding the sport through its most popular years when entries were so large that races were often divided.

In his latter years he took a huge interest and great pride in his son, Sandy’s, successes on the racecourse. With his great commitment to racing one has to wonder how he found the time to take on the role of Master and Huntsman of the Berwickshire Hunt, a role which he performed with enormous skill for 16 years – greatly helped by his two late joint masters, Rob Tullie and Tom Morgan.

Davie was a well-loved Deputy Lieutenant, an Elder and Session Clerk of Eccles Church for many years, a great singer at many Burns Suppers and community events and wonderful company. He will be greatly missed by a huge number of people not only for his company, but for his wise counsel and his enormous commitment to so many different organisations where he touched the lives of everyone involved.

He is survived by his sister Jean, his son Sandy and daughters Alison and Jane.

PETER LEGGATE